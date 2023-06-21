It’s the Annual National Championships Tracker Post!

Hey all! Time to resume our annual pilgrimage, of sorts, toward a perfect set of National Champions Results, or at least the ones we care about (presumably because the rider scored FSA DS points for someone). I will spend some time building out the FSA DS Nats Page, which you can see here, although I’m more concerned with getting the results done by the weekend than having the races listed in advance. So give me a day there. Also ProCyclingStats has its Nats results landing page, but I can already see discrepancies, like they don’t seem to think the UK men’s ITT happened already (it did).

Anyway, please use the comments to announce results as they come in! That will help prompt me to update the FSA DS page. Thanks!