GiroDonne LIVE

Stage 2: Bagno a Ripoli - Marradi 101.4
Let’s take another crack at getting this race underway and hope the weather gods are more cooperative this time. This could turn into a GC day if we are to believe some people’s assessment of that late climb.
Expected finish time: 14:25-14:40 CEST
Donna of the Day : Silvia Persico
Counting on a smaller group sprinting it out.
Stage 1: Chinciano Terme 4.4 km Timetrial
The Women’s World Tour peloton tackle the longest stage race on the calendar. This year promises an open edition with a relatively flat parcourse that will make it up to the riders to decide where to make the differences this year.
Expected finish time: 15:30 CEST (last rider)
Donna of the Day : Chloe Dygert
This one might be a crushing. Also be aware that that there’s a risk we miss many of the favorites as they elected to start early before coverage starts.
