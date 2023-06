Course - Belmont de la Loire 31.1 km

If you like long(-ish) timetrials in France then soak it up, this is about the most of it you’ll see this summer.

Expected finish time: 16:40 CEST (last rider)

Wrecking Crew of the Day : Remi Cavagna

Narrowly beating Vingegaard. Or more likely it could be the other way around.

