A slightly smaller warmup race with some serious climbing, including this year the Hautacam on stage 2. Not the biggest startlist but it does include a lot of the better pure climbers that don’t often get the chance to shine.

Stage 1: Argèles Gazost - Lourdes 128 km

Stage 2: Pierrefitte Nestalas - Hautacam 96 km

Stage 3: Nay - Bosdarros 126 km

Official Site , Startlist