Vulcania - Issoire 167.2 km

Classic breakaway opportunity in the Massif Central. Going to be a hard day on these roads.

Expected finish time: 17:20-17:45 CEST

Is you are or is you ain’t the winner : Magnus Cort

Might as well keep tripping up the Danes, they’re gonna have enough success anyway And this should be one of the days Cort has marked in his calendar.

Official site , Startlist