See comments for results. No news today.

Clermont Ferrand - Moulins 179.8 km

Time for the sprinters again. Can anyone threaten Alpecin’s dominance again or was Pedersen’s win just a one-off?

Expected finish time: 17:20-17:45 CEST

Tilting at windmills : Caleb Ewan

It just feels like at some point it will come together for him.

Official site , Startlist