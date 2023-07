Annemasse - Morzine 151.8 km

We’re hitting the Alps in a big way. Up and down all day and the feared Joux Plane as the final climb. Expect big fights, both for the breakaway and the GC.

Expected finish time: 17:15-17:50 CEST

At the gates of sunshine : Tadej Pogačar

The talk is that this is the perfect Jonas day and Jumbo yesterday were saving up for something big today. In this Tour that seems to be the recipe for the opposite to happen.

