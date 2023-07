Passy - Combloux 22.4 km Timetrial

If nothing else can separate them then maybe a tricky time trial can? Vinge&Pog plus all the others have to master the steep Domancy climb to maximize their effort. Will the Tour be decided today?

Expected finish time: 17:35 CEST (last rider)

Badger of the Day: Stefan Küng

This could be the big window for Küng to finally get that big win, and save Groupama’s TdF in the process.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT