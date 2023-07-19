Tour de France Stage 17 LIVE

Saint Gervais - Courchevel 165.7 km

Can this Tour flip around again? Does Pog have it in him? Did Vingegaard dig too deep yesterday? Or will he just confirm what we saw yesterday with a dominant Jumbo team behind him? The stage and the zany Col de la Loze offers every opportunity.

Expected finish time: 17:00-17:45 CEST

Alpine highroller of the Day of the Day: Mikel Landa

I’m guessing UAE and Jumbo hold hostilities long enough for a break to make it and some bum from Bahrain always takes the day.

Official site , Startlist