Vitoria-Gasteiz - San Sebastian 208.9 km

More hilly and challenging terrain with opportunities for climbers and puncheurs on day two. Interestingly we get to have Jaizkebel, the classic San Sebastian climb that rarely has a big impact in that race anymore, right in the finale as the likely decisive point.

Expected finish time: 17:05-17:30 CEST

Crêpe Hat of the Day : Wout van Aert

To keep any chatter away about any intra-team nonsense, Jumbo might make sure he gets this one.

