Moirans en Montagne - Poligny 172.8 km

If the sprinters couldn’t hold it together yesterday it is tempting to assume the same will be the case here.

Expected finish time: 17:10-17:30 CEST

Mountain moiran of the Day: Jasper Philipsen

I’m going to guess it plays out the other way around, people learned from yesterday and the break will have a tougher time.

