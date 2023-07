Belfort - Le Markstein 133.5 km

Final mountain test in a remarkable TdF route that has managed to fit in decisive stages in all the big French mountain ranges, Pýrenées, Massif Central, Jura, Alps and now the Vosges.

Expected finish time: 16:55-17:20 CEST

Balloon Boy of the Day: Jonas Vingegaard

Here’s my guess, UAE try to keep it together to give Pogačar a chance at a comeback stage win but then Jonas capitalizes.

