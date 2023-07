Saint Quentin en Yvelines - Paris Champs Élysées 115.1 km

Final parade and final big sprint. Time to wrap up this party. The cool kids have already moved on to the next, the Tour de France Femmes.

Expected finish time: 19:25-19:50 CEST

Triomphe guy of the Day: Jasper Philipsen

Hard to bet on anyone else in this Tour. Even if he hadn’t been the obvious strongest it’s clearly a finish that suits him and his Alpecin rocket-leadout perfectly.

