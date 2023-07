Clermont Ferrand - Mauriac 151.7 km

An intriguing and likely brutal second stage with lots of up and down that will likely sort out the GC in an A team and a B team.

Expected finish time: 17:15-17:45 CEST

Second Yellow: Demi Vollering

An Ardennes-ish stage should fit this SD Worxer like a glove. Tough finale too.

Official site , Startlist