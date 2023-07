Collognes la Rouge - Montignac-Lascaux 147.2 km

Once again pretty hilly but likely to end in a sprint.

Expected finish time: 17:20-17:45 CEST

SD Worx Comeback Kid: Lorena Wiebes

After an endlessly long and painful victory drought in the TdFF, Lorena should be able to get the ship back on course and put a smile back on the faces of the longsuffering SDworxers.

Official site , Startlist