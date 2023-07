Onet le Château - Albi 126.1 km

Never easy terrain this week but a likely sprint in the end.

Expected finish time: 17:20-17:40 CEST

Albi damned if she doesn’t win: Lorena Wiebes

Main question is what team are going to help her control the race to set up the sprint? My money is on Canyon/Sram today.

