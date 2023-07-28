Tour de France Femmes Stage 6 LIVE

Albi - Blagnac 122.1 km

Ok, let’s give this sprinting thing another try. Maybe third time’s a charm?

This really is the stage with the most promising profile for the sprinters.

Expected finish time: 17:20-17:40 CEST

Wiebes Wannabe of the Day: Lotte Kopecky

It’s been three long stages since poor SD Worx got to win last. Is such cruelty even UCI legal?

But in all seriousness, Kopecky looks by far the strongest here and chances are Kool and DSM-fishymick use up a little too much energy too early again.

