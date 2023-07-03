Tour de France Stage 3: Philipsen Wins... Eventually

You all saw the replay. Nothing to recap here, just that the Tour de France jury decided to confirm the sprint victory of Alpecin-Fenix sprinter Jasper Philipsen, following a 20-minute deliberation to determine whether he came too far off his line in closing out Jumbo’s Wout Van Aert. They didn’t relegate him, he’s got his third Tour stage, and we can all move on to tomorrow.

Amorebieta-Etxano - Bayonne 193.5 km

Looks like we have arrived at the first chance for the sprinters to do their thing. This is our third Basque Country day even if the finish moves us into the French Basque region.

Expected finish time: 17:25-17:50 CEST

Ham of the Day : Fabio Jakobsen

Time to shake off the Ala-disappointment and return to what the Woolpack does best, winning the sprints that matter.

