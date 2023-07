Pau 22.6 km Timetrial

All to play for in the top 10 even if Vollering sealed the deal on the win yesterday

Expected finish time: 17:00 CEST (last rider)

Top of the Paudium: Marlen Reusser

Maybe tired from the week but still the top timetrialer by some margin here. I think she takes it even with rampaging podium contenders to deal with.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT