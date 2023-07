Dax - Nogaro 181.8 km

Another big day for the sprinters. Good luck finding a sacrificial lamb to go in the breakaway today when everyone fully expects a sprint.

Expected finish time: 17:10-17:35 CEST

Armagnac of the Day : Fabio Jakobsen

The finish is on a moto racing circuit which usually creates its own weird dynamic but I think it opens up for Soudal-QS to get it right for Fabio this time around.

