Tarbes - Cauterets-Cambasque 144.9 km

Stage 6 , first mountain finish. This Tour isn’t mucking about is it?

Will Jumbo try and drive home the advantage Vingegaard appeared to have over Pog yesterday?

Expected finish time: 17:05-17:35 CEST

Patron of the Day : Jonas Vingegaard

Judging by yesterday it may be Vinge vs Jai for the stage win.

Official site , Startlist