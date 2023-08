Loch Lomond - Glasgow 168.4 km

In the wacky world of Mega_Worlds we’re suddenly back to road racing in Glasgow this weekend. Time for the “absolutely not already crushing it on the World Tour” Under23 category.

William Wallace of the Day: Thibau Nys

He’s absolutely not already crushing it on the World Tour, he’s just experiencing mild success there and in adjacent races. And I’m going with the “this course should work well for cyclocrossers” logic.

Official site , Startlist