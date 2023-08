Hamburg - Hamburg 205.6 km

Around Vuelta time the sprinters have their big German showdown in Hamburg.

Hamburger of the Day: Tim Merlier

Did I mention not too many of the big sprinters are here? Oops. Still Merlier looks like the pick of the bunch, maybe followed by Ackermann? The likes of Groenewegen and De Lie feel like they will get bamboozled by the course and the hectic finale.

