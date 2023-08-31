 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vuelta a España Stage 6 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
vuelta general graphics

La Vall d’Uixó - Pico del Buitre 183.1 km

Hey, we’re climbing again!

Expected finish: 17:15-17:45 CEST

Spaceball of the Day : Remco Evenepoel

I guess it’s time to see how he handles the nasty steep gradients now.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...