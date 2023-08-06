WORLDS: Men’s Road Race: Van der Poel Stands Alone

Edinburgh - Glasgow 271.1 km

In these weirdo Worlds the Men’s road race comes almost already before we have had time to sit down at the table and nibble on the hors d’oeuvres (which are bitesized portions of haggis btw). Get ready for a long hard race, predicted to be a sprinters match but on these final circuits who knows if anyone can keep it together for a sprint?

Laird of the Day: Mathieu van der Poel

Either Remco just rides off again and we can all take a snooze for the rest of the afternoon or MvdP takes it from a small elite group. The circuits are basically an endless cyclocross effort without the mud so the two van-favorites should be obvious if they can keep rampagers like Remco and Pog in check.

