Pamplona - Lekunberri 158.3 km

What a strange mountaintop finish? It looks kinda downhill/flat at the end but this is a Vuelta weekend so I’m assuming the profile is just drawn a little oddly.

Expected finish: 17:15-17:45 CEST

Breakaway of the Day : Lennard Kämna

Can he make it two stage wins?

Official site , Startlist