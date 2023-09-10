 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GP de Montreal

By Jens
/ new
gpc montreal quebec

Montreal 221.4 km (18 laps)

Act 2 of the Canadian weekend.

Expected finish: 22:15 CEST

Camillien Houde of the Day : Matej Mohoric

When in doubt, go with a Slovene.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...