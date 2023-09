Liencres Playa - Bejes 120.1 km

A good old fashioned short hockey stick stage. Except the sticks are a little lumpy up here in beautiful northern Spain.

Expected finish: 17:20-17:40 CEST

Breakaway of the Day : Jesus Herrada

Let’s assume Jumbo aren’t keen to let Remco go prancing off every day.

Official site , Startlist