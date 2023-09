Ribadesella - Altu de L’Angliru 124.4 km

Angliru Day, what else do you need to know?

(just FYI, Black in these profiles = bad news)

Expected finish: 17:15-17:45 CEST

Asturian of the Day : Remco Evenepoel

As much as he’s been moaning about not being given space, you gotta assume he will take advantage now that he’s really (really) dumped himself out of the GC.

