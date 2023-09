Manzanares El Real - Guadarrama 207.8 km

Not sure if this was meant as a stage with possibilities for GC traps in case the race was still up for grabs. Should make an interesting course for the stage hunting at least*.

Expected finish: 17:10-17:50 CEST

El Real of the Day : Remco Evenepoel

* I mean it would have been if Thunder-Meatball wasn’t here.

Official site , Startlist