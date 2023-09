Hipódromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid 101.1 km

100 km is about right for the parade finish, you could probably cut off another 30-40 km and they’d still have time to suck down the cava and pose for photos before winding it up for the sprint. I’m sure Jumbo will enjoy every kilometer of it though.

Expected finish: 19:50-20:10 CEST

Prado fan of the Day : Kaden Groves

I think Alpecin want to drive home who was the top sprinter in this race.

Official site , Startlist