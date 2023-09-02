 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Classic Lorient Agglomération LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Plouay 159.7 km

One of the true classics on the women’s calendar and one of the most unpredictable ones.

Expected finish: 16:50-17:05 CEST

Breton of the Day : Alexandra Manly

Feels like the ideal course for her on a good day..

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...