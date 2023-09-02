Filed under: Live Races Classic Lorient Agglomération LIVE By Jens Sep 2, 2023, 6:45am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Classic Lorient Agglomération LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Plouay 159.7 km One of the true classics on the women’s calendar and one of the most unpredictable ones. Expected finish: 16:50-17:05 CEST Breton of the Day : Alexandra Manly Feels like the ideal course for her on a good day.. Official site , Startlist More From Podium Cafe Vuelta a España Stage 8: American Kuss Into Overall Lead Vuelta a España Stage 7 LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 6 LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 5 LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 4 LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 3 LIVE Loading comments...
