 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Circuit Franco Belge LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Tournai - Mont de l’Enclus 190.6 km

Midweek in Belgium, rarely diasappoints.

Expected finish: 17:15-17:45 CEST

Vaguely French Belgian of the Day : Jasper Philipsen

It’s his year, clearly.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...