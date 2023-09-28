 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coppa Agostoni LIVE

By Jens
/ new
Cycling: 70th Coppa Agostoni 2016

Lissone - Lissone 195.7 km

Italian midweek, not as dependable as Belgian midweeks but potentially great.

Expected finish: 16:10-16:25 CEST

Agostoniite of the Day : Filippo Zana

The kind of mid-level race you could see him winning.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...