Filed under: Live Races Vuelta a España Stage 9 LIVE By Jens Sep 3, 2023, 6:20am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Vuelta a España Stage 9 LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Cartagena - Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca 184.5 km Another uphill finish. Is there any other way to spend a Vuelta weekend? Expected finish: 17:00-17:30 CEST Amurcian of the Day : Remco Evenepoel I’m assuming they fixed his radio. Official site , Startlist More From Podium Cafe Tour of Britain LIVE Bretagne Classic LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 8: American Kuss Into Overall Lead Classic Lorient Agglomération LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 7 LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 6 LIVE Loading comments...
Loading comments...