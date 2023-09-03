 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bretagne Classic LIVE

By Jens
/ new

Plouay 258.3 km

The always fun but often forgotten classic.

Expected finish: 16:55 CEST

King of the Caravan Park : Christophe Laporte

Jumbo win everything, right?

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...