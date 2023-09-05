Vuelta a España Stage 10: Ganna Triumphs in ITT, Kuss Hangs On

Filippo Ganna resumed his place atop the world time trialling field with a victory in stage 10 of the Vuelta a España in Valladolid. The lone time trial at this year’s Vuelta was short on major drama, but for Ganna to hold off current world champ Remco Evenepoel was undoubtedly a great satisfaction for the Italian, his first TT win in a grand tour in over two years. Evenepoel finished 16 seconds down to take second place and move up in the general classification, a reasonable gain over a strong Primož Roglič, who had been a second ahead of the favored Belgian at the intermediate check but conceded 20 seconds at the finish. Biggest negative on the day was the performance of Jonas Vingegaard, who lost 1.18, while the other news for Jumbo Visma was the improved performance of overnight leader Sepp Kuss, who at 1.29 back was able to preserve 26 seconds of his lead over Marc Soler and 1.09 over Evenepoel, which should keep him in Red for a few more days at a minimum.

Stage results:

GANNA Filippo, INEOS Grenadiers, 27:39 EVENEPOEL Remco, Soudal - Quick Step, at 0:16 ROGLIČ Primož, Jumbo-Visma, at 0:36 ALMEIDA João, UAE Team Emirates, at 0:50 VLASOV Aleksandr, BORA - hansgrohe 0:52 CATTANEO Mattia, Soudal - Quick Step, 1:09 AYUSO Juan, UAE Team Emirates, 1:11 SOLER Marc, UAE Team Emirates 1:12 OLIVEIRA Nelson, Movistar Team, s.t. VINGEGAARD Jonas, Jumbo-Visma, 1:18

GC:

KUSS Sepp, Jumbo-Visma, 35:52:38 SOLER Marc, UAE Team Emirates, at 0:26 EVENEPOEL Remco, Soudal - Quick Step, at 1:09 ROGLIČ Primož, Jumbo-Visma, at 1:36 MARTINEZ Lenny, Groupama - FDJ, 2:02 ALMEIDA João, UAE Team Emirates, 2:16 VINGEGAARD Jonas, Jumbo-Visma, 2:22 AYUSO Juan, UAE Team Emirates, 2:25 MAS Enric, Movistar Team, 2:50 VLASOV Aleksandr, BORA - hansgrohe, 3:14

