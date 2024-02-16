Classic Var LIVE

Saint Raphaèl - Mont Faron 184.3 km

No we’re not celebrating historic moments in soccer video review, this is a brand new version of the early season races in the Var department in France. After today’s one day classic comes the, now two days, stage race. Why it’s not just a three day stage race we will never know (Someone probably knows, I just didn’t bother to look it up. My head being full of last minute FSA DS worries and all.).

Expected finish: 15:50 CET

Marine National Dude of the Day: Guillaume Martin

Regular as clockwork when races go uphill (but not down).

