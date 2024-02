Gent - Ninove 202 km

Spring has sprung, the Omloop is here!

Omloop?

Yes Omloop. You know, moules, frites, beer, bad roads, worse weather ,Tom fucking Boonen. Omloop!

Expected finish: 15:50 CET

New Bladder of the Day: Jasper Philipsen

Stronger and stronger in the classics. Time he won a real race and not just that TdF crap.

Official site , Startlist