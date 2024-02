Faun Ardèche Classic 169.5 km

Faun Drôme Classic 189 km

The French weekend comes with fewer bells and whistles but with plenty of good aggressive racing in the shadow of the noise in Flanders.

Fauny guys of the Day: Romain Bardet & Mathias Skjelmose

These may be the hardest races of the year to predict but I think these guys will be up there at least.

Official site , Startlist Ardèche , Startlist Drôme