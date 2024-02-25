Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne LIVE

Kuurne - Kuurne 196.6 km

Well, we’re off to the races now. The donkey races.

Day 2, the afterthought race to the opening weekend, not World Tour, no Muur in the finale but some silly local laps instead. And still Kuurne has produced the better race of the two on more than one occasion in the later years. Just proving the point that bike racing is weird and arbitrary.

Expected finish: 16:45-17:15 CET

Second fiddle of the Weekend: Jasper Philipsen

Ok, I was wrong. He’s clearly still too much of a TdF-weenie to handle real Flemish hills but surely he can do it when he gets a few laps around Kuurne to rest up and have his team work to catch the better riders?

Official site , Startlist