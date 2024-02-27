Le Samyn LIVE

Quaregnon - Dour 114.8 km & 202 km

After opening Weekend comes Grim Tuesday when both men and women’s teams travel to Wallonia for what is usually a gnarly day of racing.

Expected finish: 14:20 & 17:15 CET

Enjoying the beautiful view: Noemi Rüegg & Arnaud De Lie

Consonni crashed and Kool didn’t look entirely convincing this weekend so maybe Rüegg can continue her incredible run this spring? And a filthy day in an SSR in Wallonia seems like the perfect recipe for the running of the Bull.

Official site , Startlist Women , Startlist Men