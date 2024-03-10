Ronde van Drenthe LIVE

Beilen - Vamberg 156.5 km

Women’s World Tour returns to a Drenthe with a slightly different, more VAMberg focused course. A total of 6 ascents of the old rubbish dump with the finish line at the top the last time. So we won’t get a flat group sprint but the basics are like the same as before, sprinters teams trying to get a sprint and others trying to break it up, potentially with the help of the wind.

Expected finish times: 17:40-17:55 CET

Rubbish Queen of the Day: Lorena Wiebes

I think she’s perfectly able to master the VAMberg and that her team absolutely can deliver her to that final ascent in the right position.

Official Site , Startlist