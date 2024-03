Bredene - Koksijde 201.2 km

I got nostalgic for the time when this was the Hamsandwich Classic and christ almighty that was six years ago?! Well regardless, this is still a solid midweek classic for the gritty sprinters. And today potentially with some extra crosswind spice.

Expected finish times: 16:30-17:10 CET

Tram Conductor of the Day: Arvid De Kleijn

Can he keep the dream run going for Tudor?

Official Site , Startlist