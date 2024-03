Pavia - Sanremo 288 km

It’s officially spring. In Italy at least. The long march to the most hectic of all finales is here.

Expected finish time: 16:45-17:30 CET

Primaverist of the Day: Tadej Pogačar

I actually think he’s going to do it this time. Matty should have done at least a little prep racing because the ridiculous UAE team are going to rip his race-unaccustomed legs off and then Pog is going to finish the job. Or something like that.

Official Site , Startlist