Trofeo Binda LIVE

Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca - Cittiglio 140.5 km

After Strade and Drenthe we now come to Binda, the grand old lady of the big women’s classics. Much like Sanremo a race with a course that offers a chance for every rider type to win. We can get a solo climber’s win, a small breakaway or a big group sprint, everything is on the table on this hilly course.

Expected finish time: 15:30-15:50 CET

Primaverist of the Day: Marlen Reusser

After a traumatic first few weeks of not winning absolutely everything and filling half the podiums, SD Worx have panicked and thrown Kopecky into this race (which they usually tend to ignore a little and leave to the kids and the B-squad). I think it pays off but maybe in an alternate way.

