Brugge - De Panne 199 km

The hectic cobbles period begins with the very non-cobbled, but potentially crosswindy Brugge-De Panne, a day where the sprinters will likely rule the roost.

Expected finish time: 17:10-17:35 CET

King Kabouter of the Day: Tim Merlier

Philipsen took the day last year and is here again but days after Sanremo and with bigger goals on the horizon I bet Soudal and Merlier are hungrier.

