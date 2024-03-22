E3 Saxo Classic LIVE

Harelbeke - Harelbeke 207.6 km

The ultimate semi-classic, the happy-funtime version or De Ronde, the often best race day of the year. Just a great way to kick off the weekend.

Expected finish time: 16:15-16:55 CET

Harelbekian of the Day: Tim Wellens

At some point he’s bound to win something big and this could be it. The form is good, Visma are sneaking around worrying about blowing their load before the monuments, Mathieu isn’t completely sharp. The door is ever so slightly ajar for nearly there guys like Wellens.

