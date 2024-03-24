Gent-Wevelgem LIVE

Ieper - Wevelgem 253.1 km / 171.2 km

A long hard Sunday in West Flanders. Kemmelbergs, plugstreets and perhaps/hopefully unhelpful winds can make for a couple of great races.

Expected finish times: Men 16:35 CET / Women 17:45 CET

George Hincapies of the Day: Jasper Philipsen & Lorena Wiebes

The men’s startlist looks more sprinter heavy than ever and it’s impossible to look past Jasper at this point. In the women’s race it might be time for Wiebes to put it all together in GW for the first time.

Official Site , Startlist Men , Startlist Women