Dwars door Vlaanderen: Jorgenson Escapes to First US Win

Visma-Lease-A-Bike’s Matteo Jorgenson escaped from the lead group to cap off a brilliant afternoon of tactics with teammate Tiesj Benoot to go clear inside the final 7km and win Dwars door Vlaanderen. Jorgenson’s strong riding, on display last weekend at E3 Prijs too, confirmed the team’s choice to bring him over from Movistar in the offseason to add depth to its cobbles squad. And they will need it, with Christophe LaPorte already on the shelf and captain Wout van Aert having crashed out of today’s race.

That was the big story, as a violent wreck took down Van Aert, Gent-Wevelgem winner Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek, Biniam Girmay of Intermarché, and Pedersen’s teammate Jasper Stuyven. Stuyven is said to be injured and out for the weekend, while the other three departed the race in rough shape but perhaps not out of the question for Sunday’s Ronde van Vlaanderen. Pedersen remounted his bike before stopping, a sign of some hope perhaps.

A US win is no small thing. George Hincapie is recognized as the winner of Gent-Wevelgem, although he later confessed to doping at some point and had his other records scrubbed. Tyler Farrar won the Scheldeprijs, a lesser event but an important palmare for the former sprinter. More recently Nielson Powless won the Clásica San Sebastián last year. The major prizes are still out there (with Tyler Hamilton’s LBL win scrubbed), but a new generation will put USA Cycling in the conversation at least.

Roeselaere - Waregem 188.6 km / Waregem - Waregem 122.9 km

It’s Dwars Day, once the greatest of all days, now a sad reminder that even what is most beautiful can be torn asunder by forces of non-cobbleism. But it’s still an ok race even I have to admit.

Expected finish times: Men 16:40 CET / Women 17:55 CET

Traversers of the Day: Alberto Bettiol & Demi Vollering

I’m just throwing darts at this board. All these people , except maybe some dazed and confused quicksteppers, are all mainly focused on Sunday. It’s hard to predict who is going to fall ass-backward into a win here. So here’s one wild outsider and one almost half certain bet (even if Vollering has been awful anonymous so far)

Official Site , Startlist Men , Startlist Women